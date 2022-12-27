Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average is $283.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.