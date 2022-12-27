First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

