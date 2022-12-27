First Financial Corp IN Purchases 303 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

