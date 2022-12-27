Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.