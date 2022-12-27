Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.