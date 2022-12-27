First Financial Corp IN Buys 1,042 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

