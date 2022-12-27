Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. Airbnb accounts for 3.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

