Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

