Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

