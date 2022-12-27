Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 439,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,416,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,691,000 after buying an additional 505,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.