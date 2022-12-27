James Hambro & Partners Sells 2,480 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 4.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $332.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

