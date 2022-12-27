HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

