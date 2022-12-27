International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

