Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 23,343 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

