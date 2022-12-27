Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

