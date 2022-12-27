Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.