WT Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

