Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

