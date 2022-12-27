First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

