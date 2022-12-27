Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 39.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.