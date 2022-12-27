Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

