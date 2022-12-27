Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 472,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

AFL stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

