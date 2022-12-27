Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

