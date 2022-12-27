Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 41,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

