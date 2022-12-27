Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.