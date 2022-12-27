First Financial Corp IN Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.