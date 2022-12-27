Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 201 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

