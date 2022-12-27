EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 529.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

