First Financial Corp IN Has $2.19 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average is $331.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

