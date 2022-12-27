Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

