Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 9,649 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

