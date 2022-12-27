Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

