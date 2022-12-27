iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

