Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

