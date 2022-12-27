WT Wealth Management Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

