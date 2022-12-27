WT Wealth Management Sells 305 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

