Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

