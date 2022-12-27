FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

