Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

