Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 17,058 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,381.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.31. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

