Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 2,124 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

