Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

COST stock opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

