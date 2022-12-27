Essex Savings Bank Has $926,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day moving average of $501.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

