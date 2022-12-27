Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 610,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

