Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

