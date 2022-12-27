Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

