Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,452 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

NYSE PNC opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

