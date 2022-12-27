Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.