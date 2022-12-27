The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.