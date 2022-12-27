The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Insider Activity
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.