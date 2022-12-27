Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

